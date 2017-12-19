(Courtesy: Miami-Dade Parks)

Planning to Say, “I do?” Say it at a Miami-Dade Park. There’s something for every style of bride and groom!

According to Wedding Wire, nearly 40 percent of engagements occur between November and February, with Christmas and New Year’s among the most sought-after dates.

With the holidays just behind us, and after couples have announced their wedding dates to family and friends, it’s time for brides and grooms to begin planning their special day. Wedding Wire reports that, once they’ve set the date, most couples start choosing their vendors seven to nine months prior to the wedding date.

South Florida’s year-round sunshine and warm temperatures make it an ideal location for destination weddings, and Miami-Dade Parks offers wedding planners and newly-engaged couples some breathtaking venues where they can tie the knot.

Tropical beach backdrops are in strong demand for destination weddings, and Miami-Dade Parks offers a tempting array. Brides and grooms can choose from several beaches and bayfront settings, including Crandon Park, Haulover Park and Marina, Matheson Hammock Park, and Pelican Island.

Each location offers unique characteristics. At Crandon Park, couples can get married right on the sand or they can rent the “Paradise Cove,” a covered shelter built expressly for weddings. The Cove overlooks the water and comes with a built-in podium for the officiator.

At Matheson Hammock Park, one of the most popular wedding locales is its historic coral rock picnic shelter that overlooks a lake in the park’s lushest section. Couples can also get married overlooking the atoll pool with Biscayne Bay in the background and then dine at the charming Red Fish Grill restaurant.

At Pelican Harbor Park and Marina, couples can hold the ceremony on their own tropical island-for-the-day. Guests are ferried over to Pelican Island on the Pelican Skipper for an out-of-the-way, outdoor tropical paradise wedding or reception. Ferry reservations must be made at the marina for this option. If Pelican Island is a little too secluded for a couple’s taste, they can choose to wed on the beach overlooking the ocean behind the dockmaster building.

Love exotic animals but can’t afford a South African safari or Central American rainforest visit? Then Zoo Miami is the place for you. Couples can choose from several beautiful indoor and outdoor venues. Areas include the Wings of Asia, where guests can enjoy beautiful greenery with the Asian Temple Terrace building as a backdrop. Amazon and Beyond offers a beautiful lake view where guests come face to face with giant pacu fish and giant side-necked turtles swimming in their 48,000 gallon tank. Dr. Wilde’s World overlooking Flamingo Lake is another popular location. As guests stroll to the ceremony’s location, they can enjoy the tiger, siamang and gibbon, and flamingo exhibits. The new front entry plaza and the Florida Room can accommodate larger wedding parties within view of the flamingo exhibit. All Zoo Miami wedding packages have the option to include animal encounters in the event, making this an unforgettable destination for a uniquely fun and elegant wedding venue. Our event team promises to incorporate guests’ love for animals and nature into a memorable night

Golf courses are another favorite among couples and wedding planners. Miami-Dade Parks operates six golf courses across the county, including the breathtaking Crandon Golf Course, where couples can tie the knot with views of the greens just outside the exquisite restaurant and then dine indoors. The recently renovated Country Club of Miami features a view of the manicured greens, and guests can enjoy a full menu at the club’s popular restaurant.

Topping off the list of wedding venues is Miami-Dade Parks’ most sought-after location, the Deering Estate, recognized recently by “Wedding Spot” as a Style Winner in the Best Garden category. The grounds of the Deering Estate are indeed are breathtaking with the signature Boat Basin that overlooks Biscayne Bay and acres of lush land. Outside the historic Stone House is a picturesque courtyard with coral rock pavement, ideal for an intimate outdoor wedding reception.

Advance reservations are a must for all venues, and fees apply. Winter and spring are the most popular seasons for weddings at Miami-Dade Parks, so couples are urged to make their reservations well in advance. For more details and a full list of locations, please visit www.miamidade.gov/parks.

