MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is simply not Christmas in Miami without a visit to Santa’s Enchanted Forest, the world’s largest Christmas theme park.

It’s a must-see for kids of all ages, including CBS4 anchor Rick Folbaum, who hosted a group of enthusiastic children from the Branches organization Tuesday evening to enjoy the millions of dazzling lights, rides, music, food and South Florida’s tallest Christmas tree.

Branches, created in 1973, helps serve, educate, and inspire South Florida families by providing life-changing opportunities to those less fortunate. Click here for additional information about Branches.

