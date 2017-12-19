Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The reward for helping Miami-Dade police find the person who shot and killed a two-year-old boy has been increased.
Anyone who provides information which leads to an arrest will be eligible for a reward of up to $30,000.
Carnell William-Thomas was shot Friday night at the Arthur Mays Villas public housing complex in Southwest Miami-Dade. The boy was shot just after dark by a bullet intended for someone else, or perhaps just randomly fired in the courtyard of the sprawling complex. The toddler was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
“This is yet another senseless murder of a 2-year-old baby in our community by neighborhood terrorists,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Dennis Moss in a statement. “When will it end? How many children will have to die before all of us, and especially the community, say enough is enough?”
Moss said he spoke to residents of the development who told him they were tired violence and showed him bullet holes in walls from previous shootings.
Miami-Dade police went door to door in the complex on Monday looking for information, but they say many of the residents refused to talk with them.
Anyone with information can give the police an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS or send a text message to CRIMES and enter CSMD followed by the “tip”.