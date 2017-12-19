Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A police chase on I-595 during the end of the morning rush snarled traffic for miles Tuesday morning.
The chase originated in Pembroke Pines. Police said it began when an officer was sent to check out a report of a drug overdose at Century Village on Pines Boulevard.
“Officers responded to a call for service this morning within the Century Village community and while there, I don’t know exactly what happeend, but the officer was dragged by a vechile that was being driven by an individual and occupied by a second person,” said police Captain Al Xiques.
The driver then fled north on nearby I-75. Weaving in and out of traffic and driving on the shoulder to get around congestion, the driver made his way onto the eastbound lanes of I-595.
As more officers from several agencies and the Florida Highway Patrol joined the chase, they were able to stop the car around 9 a.m. just west of I-95.
The driver of the car put his hands out the window as officers approached with guns drawn. Officers dragged the driver from the car and placed him under arrest. Seconds later a second person was removed from the car and also taken into custody.
The officer who was hit was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.