PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — Police are asking residents of a Pembroke Pines community to be on guard after a number of armed carjackings that may be related.

Officers are trying to find a group who seems to target people sitting in their cars at the Windmill Lakes community near SW 86th Avenue and SW 5th Street.

Police said between Dec. 13th and 14th, a group of men approached drivers sitting in their car and pointed a gun at them before ordering them to get out of the car.

That’s what happened Wednesday around 9 p.m. to Angela Nunez who was sitting inside of her parked car. She was approached by two men from her passenger and driver’s side doors – each pointing a gun at her.

The men asked her to get out of her car – a 2017 gray Toyota Corolla.

Once she did, they got into her car and drove off. The car’s last seen tag was ‘HeyX92.’

Both men are described as black males, about 5’7″ in height and weighing about 170 pounds. They reportedly looked to be in their early 20s.

Just a day later, this time around 11:30 p.m., another woman, Mercedes Marcano, was also sitting in her parked vehicle when a man got into her passenger side seat and pointed a gun at her. At that moment another man appeared at her driver’s side door, also pointing a gun at her, and told her to get out.

“The one told me shut up and they drove off,” said Marcano. “I’m traumatized. I haven’t been able to sleep and I only moved in 15 days ago.”

Once she got out, a third man appeared and got into the backseat of her car before the three men drove off in her silver 2011 Hyundai Sonata with the tag 879XJD.

The only description officers gave in this incident is that the three men were black.

Residents of the community are asked to be on guard and aware of their surroundings while they investigate these incidents.

Pembroke Pines Mayor Frank Ortis who is outraged over the violence said police will find the carjackers.

“You are cowards,” he told the perpetrators, “And your victims will testify against you in court,” said Ortis.

Anyone with info is urged to call 954-431-2200.