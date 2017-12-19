While this has not been the best of years for Booker T. Washington head football coach Tim “Ice” Harris and his football program, the longtime icon thought that he was in a win/win situation last Saturday night.

Heading up the North squad for The Tournament of Champions All-Star Classic at Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Harris saw his team get behind 35-12 before getting some huge plays from his elite prospects.

Even though his North squad fell short, just having the opportunity to coach these athletes that he competed against for so long, was a huge thrill.

“It’s never easy to coach one of these all-star games,” Harris explained. “We have been fortunate through the years to never have lost one, but there are never any guarantees that you will come out on top.”

What Harris and his excellent staff did was to help expose many of these prospects. Talented young men who were looking for that additional look.

Among those who made an impact included Norland quarterback Alec Carr, who came in a year ago from Dade Christian and elevated the Vikings to the playoffs this season.

There was also Booker T. Washington running back Willie Davis, who was one of the most underrated runners this past season in South Florida. The one time Christopher Columbus prospect showed that if given the opportunity, he can certainly make things happen.

The North team also featured Booker T. Washington standouts Jaquan Beaver (LB) and Zahir Turner, a way under the radar receiver.

Central defensive end Rollansky Darote, athlete Seth McGill and University of Utah-bound receiver Terrell Perriman were also prospects that everyone watched.

Norland receiver Jamarie Harrison, and Dr. Krop standouts Francky Jean Louis (LB) and running back Lawrence Pappilon came up big as well.

THE STARS WERE OUT

In addition, there were other North athletes who benefitted from the experience as well – and had the opportunity for many to watch and appreciate:

Alejandro Alvarez, WR, Mater Academy

Rodrique Bichotte, OL, Monsignor Pace

Wayne Barr, LB, Norland

Montavious Brown, DL, Booker T. Washington

Quincy Cohen, DE, Hialeah

Jaelin Creighton, DL, Central

Cory Del Prado, QB, Edison

Bart Dervil, DE, Hialeah

Elvins Desarmes, DB, Monsignor Pace

Terrance Evans, RB, Norland

Tyler Jackson, OL/DL, Booker T. Washington

Ty’reke Joseph, DB, Mater Academy

Bernard Marshall, WR, Miami High

Alex Mattison, LB, Central

Cesar Medina, DE, Monsignor Pace

Dwayne Menders, WR, Mater Academy

Rodney Mompremier, OL, Booker T. Washington

Starreak Moncrief, OL, Central

Brian Mondesir, LB, Edison

Tijuane Morten, QB, Central

Larry Norman, OL, Edison

Alejandro Pedro, DB, Edison

Deangelo Perez, LB, Edison

Tavares Phillips, DB, Booker T. Washington

Andrew Reese, DB, Miami High

Emilio Rodriguez, OL, Booker T. Washington

Eric Smith, DB, Norland

Taurrean Stafford, OL, Central

Antwane Thurston, DB, Mater Academy

Cedric Walker, DB, Booker T. Washington

Timothy Williams, DB, Dr. Krop

T.J. Williams, DB, Booker T. Washington

Desmond Young, DE, Hialeah

