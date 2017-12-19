While this has not been the best of years for Booker T. Washington head football coach Tim “Ice” Harris and his football program, the longtime icon thought that he was in a win/win situation last Saturday night.
Heading up the North squad for The Tournament of Champions All-Star Classic at Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Harris saw his team get behind 35-12 before getting some huge plays from his elite prospects.
Even though his North squad fell short, just having the opportunity to coach these athletes that he competed against for so long, was a huge thrill.
“It’s never easy to coach one of these all-star games,” Harris explained. “We have been fortunate through the years to never have lost one, but there are never any guarantees that you will come out on top.”
What Harris and his excellent staff did was to help expose many of these prospects. Talented young men who were looking for that additional look.
Among those who made an impact included Norland quarterback Alec Carr, who came in a year ago from Dade Christian and elevated the Vikings to the playoffs this season.
There was also Booker T. Washington running back Willie Davis, who was one of the most underrated runners this past season in South Florida. The one time Christopher Columbus prospect showed that if given the opportunity, he can certainly make things happen.
The North team also featured Booker T. Washington standouts Jaquan Beaver (LB) and Zahir Turner, a way under the radar receiver.
Central defensive end Rollansky Darote, athlete Seth McGill and University of Utah-bound receiver Terrell Perriman were also prospects that everyone watched.
Norland receiver Jamarie Harrison, and Dr. Krop standouts Francky Jean Louis (LB) and running back Lawrence Pappilon came up big as well.
THE STARS WERE OUT
In addition, there were other North athletes who benefitted from the experience as well – and had the opportunity for many to watch and appreciate:
Alejandro Alvarez, WR, Mater Academy
Rodrique Bichotte, OL, Monsignor Pace
Wayne Barr, LB, Norland
Montavious Brown, DL, Booker T. Washington
Quincy Cohen, DE, Hialeah
Jaelin Creighton, DL, Central
Cory Del Prado, QB, Edison
Bart Dervil, DE, Hialeah
Elvins Desarmes, DB, Monsignor Pace
Terrance Evans, RB, Norland
Tyler Jackson, OL/DL, Booker T. Washington
Ty’reke Joseph, DB, Mater Academy
Bernard Marshall, WR, Miami High
Alex Mattison, LB, Central
Cesar Medina, DE, Monsignor Pace
Dwayne Menders, WR, Mater Academy
Rodney Mompremier, OL, Booker T. Washington
Starreak Moncrief, OL, Central
Brian Mondesir, LB, Edison
Tijuane Morten, QB, Central
Larry Norman, OL, Edison
Alejandro Pedro, DB, Edison
Deangelo Perez, LB, Edison
Tavares Phillips, DB, Booker T. Washington
Andrew Reese, DB, Miami High
Emilio Rodriguez, OL, Booker T. Washington
Eric Smith, DB, Norland
Taurrean Stafford, OL, Central
Antwane Thurston, DB, Mater Academy
Cedric Walker, DB, Booker T. Washington
Timothy Williams, DB, Dr. Krop
T.J. Williams, DB, Booker T. Washington
Desmond Young, DE, Hialeah
