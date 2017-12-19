Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Wouldn’t it be nice to win a $223 million or $269 million lottery jackpot for the holidays?
That is how much the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are right now for a combined total value of $492 million.
Powerball jackpots start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.
The chance of winning the Powerball jackpot is 292.2 million to one.
Powerball tickets are $2 each and are played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Mega Millions jackpots also start at $40 million and roll until the jackpot is won.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot with a $1 ticket are 1-in-258.9 million.
