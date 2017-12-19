Filed Under:fla lottery, Florida, Florida Lottery, Mega Millions, Powerball

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Wouldn’t it be nice to win a $223 million or $269 million lottery jackpot for the holidays?

That is how much the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are right now for a combined total value of $492 million.

Powerball jackpots start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

The chance of winning the Powerball jackpot is 292.2 million to one.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions jackpots also start at $40 million and roll until the jackpot is won.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot with a $1 ticket are 1-in-258.9 million.

You can watch the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night and the Powerball drawing Wednesday night during the 11pm news on CBS4, your official lottery station.

