By Alex Donno
BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – The FAU Owls have rewarded their head coach after a Conference USA championship and the program’s first-ever 10-win season.

First reported by ESPN’s Chris Low, FAU and head football coach Lane Kiffin have agreed to a 10-year contract extension. Kiffin’s 10 wins in his first season in Boca have already made him the second-winningest coach in school history. He’s behind only Howard Schnellenberger, who compiled a 58-74 record at FAU from 2001 to 2011.

“This is further proof of FAU’s unbridled ambition,” FAU President Dr. John Kelly told ESPN.

Kiffin’s Owls will face Akron on Tuesday night in the Boca Bowl, which will be played in the team’s home stadium. The Owls are favored by 22 points.

Kickoff for the Boca Bowl is set for 7:00 PM from FAU Stadium on Tuesday, December 19th.

All aboard the “Lane Train.”

