GREEN BAY (CBSMiami) – After being eliminated from playoff contention, the Green Bay Packers have shut down Aaron Rodgers for the remainder of the season. He’s been placed on the injured reserve list.
Rodgers had just returned to the active roster from a broken collarbone. He and the Packers fell to the Panthers on Sunday. Later, the Falcons beat the Buccaneers to officially eliminate Green Bay from the playoff chase.
Rodgers was less than one hundred percent when he returned. Now, with postseason football out of the equation, the team will shut him down to avoid any setbacks.
Brett Hundley returns to the starting lineup. The third-year signal caller out of UCLA started seven games during Rodgers’ previous layoff this season. Hundley has completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 1,534 yards with 8 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.