FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) –Authorities arrested one of their own – a deputy who was working in the Port Everglades district.

Albury Burrows, 47, was arrested Monday night while he was on the job.

Detectives were reportedly conducting a narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization when they came across information implicating a BSO deputy.

Investigators said evidence collected for several months indicated the deputy was aiding the criminal organization.

The deputy is facing 10 charges which include racketeering, harassing a witness and tampering with evidence. His bond is set at more than $271,000.

After his arrest, Burrows was suspended without pay.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel issued a statement on his arrest saying,

“Everyone who wears our uniform swore to serve and protect the residents of Broward County, not abuse their power for a self-serving purpose.

I promised to instill a culture of efficiency and transparency. Although disappointing, this arrest is yet another example of how the professionals in our agency will follow leads wherever they take them, even if that means arresting a fellow deputy who has done wrong. I demand our deputies give their best to our community, and the community wants and expects to receive the best from us,” said Israel.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office hired Burrows back in November 1999.

This is not the first time the deputy was arrested.

Burrows was charged with grand theft in 2009 but the case was acquitted by a jury.