FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An unexpected visitor drew a small crowd along the northern edge of Hollywood’s beach.
Chopper 4 over the beach at Balboa Street and N Ocean Drive spotted a Sunfish which appeared to be in distress. It was first reported to police as a whale that was in distress.
Sunfish can weigh anywhere from 500 to 2,200 pounds and are considered the heaviest known bony fish in the world. They have flattened bodies and adults, on average, have a body length of six feet and a fin to fin length of eight feet.They are native to tropical and temperate waters worldwide.