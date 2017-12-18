Filed Under:Consumer, Emergency Room, Uber

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A growing number of people appear to be choosing Uber over an ambulance when they go to the emergency room.

That’s according to a working paper co-written by a University of Kansas economist.

The research indicates that patients who are too ill to drive but don’t desperately need an ambulance are increasingly taking Uber.

According to the data, per capita ambulance volume dropped by at least 7 percent in cities where Uber came on the scene between 2013 and 2015.

The likely reason is ambulance rides are really expensive which cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

South Florida Holiday Homes
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch