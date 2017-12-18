Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A growing number of people appear to be choosing Uber over an ambulance when they go to the emergency room.
That’s according to a working paper co-written by a University of Kansas economist.
The research indicates that patients who are too ill to drive but don’t desperately need an ambulance are increasingly taking Uber.
According to the data, per capita ambulance volume dropped by at least 7 percent in cities where Uber came on the scene between 2013 and 2015.
The likely reason is ambulance rides are really expensive which cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars.