(CNN) — President Donald Trump unveiled his administration’s National Security Strategy on Monday, laying out its objectives and how it views various threats.

The strategy — a congressionally mandated document — identifies four national interests: protecting the homeland, advancing American prosperity, preserving peace through strength and pushing American influence by new approaches to development.

President Trump unveiled his plan to keep the country safe.

“With every decision every action we are now putting America first”

The President discussed the strategy during a speech Monday afternoon in Washington.

“Our strategy advances four vital national interests. First, we must protect the American people, the homeland and our great American way of life. This strategy recognizes that we cannot secure a nation if we do not secure our borders,” said Mr. Trump. ” o for the first time ever, an American strategy now includes a serious plan to defend our homeland. It calls for the construction of a wall on our southern border, ending chain migration and the horrible visa and lottery programs, closing loopholes that undermine enforcement, and strongly supporting our Border Patrol agents, ICE officers and Homeland Security personnel.”

One emphasis in the document is on China, a country in which the United States is juggling various interests. While the Trump administration has complained about the trade imbalance with China, the White House also has been putting pressure on Beijing to limit its trade with North Korea.

As for North Korea, President Trump said there is more work to do.

“Our campaign of maximum pressure on the North Korean regime has resulted in the toughest ever sanctions. We have united our allies in an unprecedented effort to isolate North Korea. However, there is much more work to do. America and its allies will take all necessary steps to achieve a denuclearization and ensure that this regime cannot threaten the world,” he said.

Senior administration officials said “revisionist powers” that are trying to create a world that is in conflict with American values is one of the big threats, citing China’s action in the South China Sea and very briefly mentioning Russia’s involvement in Ukraine and Georgia.

Mr. Trump said national security starts with a strong U.S. economy. That means only having relationships with countries that contribute a fair share in trade deals and other international agreements, especially when it comes to defense.

While the Obama White House declared climate change a growing threat to national security, President Trump’s document removes that idea.

His plan calls for the U.S. to use its influence to advance American interests and as a positive force for peace and prosperity in the world.

