We’ve seen idyllic beach scenes on everything from travel shows and magazines to screen savers. And when we think of a beach escape in our city, Miami Beach or Crandon Park maybe the obvious choices that come to mind. But Homestead? Not exactly.

It might be time to rethink that. With crystalline waters in an atoll tidal pool, delicious beachfront dining, water sports and activities, a full-service marina and tours of the stunning ecosystem, Homestead Bayfront Park gives us a different idea of what a beach paradise looks like.

Tucked away deep in Homestead, on Southwest 328th Street bordering Biscayne National Park, Homestead Bayfront Park is another precious jewel in the crown of Miami-Dade Parks’ seven Heritage Parks.

Of course, it wasn’t always like this. The land for Homestead Bayfront Park was originally deeded to Miami-Dade County in 1938 by James Sottile, owner of South Dade Farms, but development halted when World War II broke out. During the war, the entire park area was leased to the United States government for use by the Air Force, in connection with operations at the nearby Homestead Air Force Base. A few years after the war ended, a $250,000 bond issue became available to construct the park so the Air Force moved out and the park’s construction commenced.

An atoll tidal pool was excavated and an artificial beach was created. A two-story building for the park superintendent was built, as well as public restrooms and a picnic pavilion. In addition, a marina was built with boat ramps for launching boats, as well as wet and dry storage slips for convenient boat storage. With materials from the marina excavation, the entrance road and enlarged parking area was built and, lastly, power and water utilities were added. The park was officially dedicated on November 13, 1955.

Although Homestead Bayfront Park encompasses 1,200 acres, only 90 acres are accessible to patrons. The remaining acres are protected natural areas and coastal wetlands.

