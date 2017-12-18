Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Kicking off this year’s CBS4 Holiday Homes is the Spiewak home in Southwest Miami-Dade, also known as the Hanukkah House.
We are in the midst of Hanukkah after all!
The house is located at 10200 SW 144 Street, in the Falls area of Southwest Miami-Dade.
This home has all the traditional decorations for Hanukkah but super-sized, including an 8-foot menorah that lights up, along with plenty of inflatables (including a driedel, of course), a Star of David on the roof, and lots of traditional blue and white lights.
Directions: Take 826 to US1, then go south until SW 144 St. (Mitchell Rd.) Turn right (west) onto SW 144th St. until SW 99 Ave. Turn right onto SW 99 Ave., then left at SW 143 St. At SW 102 Court, turn left, then take another left onto SW 144 Street. House is on the right.