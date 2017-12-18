Filed Under:Andrew Coffey, Florida State University, Fraternity, Leon County, Local TV

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A grand jury is meeting to consider filing charges in the death of a Florida State University fraternity pledge.

The Leon County grand jury on Monday interviewed Florida State administrators and those who were at a party with Andrew Coffey, who died after attending an off-campus party.

Coffey was a junior and a pledge at Pi Kappa Phi. He died Nov. 4 after he was found unresponsive after a party. Florida State quickly responded by indefinitely suspending its fraternities and sororities.

More than 50 fraternity members testified before the grand jury during the afternoon. University President John Thrasher and Vice President of Student Affairs Amy Hecht testified in the morning.

Tallahassee police say indications showed alcohol was involved in Coffey’s death. The state Medical Examiner hasn’t released its report.

