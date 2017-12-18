Filed Under:Disney World, Donald Trump, Hall of Presidents

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — Disney World’s Hall of Presidents reopened Monday with a new addition – President Donald Trump.

Well, an animatronic version of him.

imagineer 1212zt 0205kp Disney Worlds Hall Of Presidents Reopens, Trump Added

The Hall of Presidents is an iconic Magic Kingdom Park attraction offering an inspiring journey through American history, anchored by Audio-Animatronics likenesses of all U.S. presidents. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

The attraction closed in January so Trump’s figure could be added.

Disney had confirmed that Trump would have a speaking role in the show.

The new addition prompted a Change.org petition to circulate online calling for President Trump to not have a speaking role in the park feature.  It got more than 15,000 signatures in support.

The attraction was last closed in 2009 to add then-President Obama, who has a speaking role.

Abraham Lincoln and George Washington also have speeches in the exhibit.

Obama recorded his speech for the “Hall of Presidents” in the White House.

