ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — Disney World’s Hall of Presidents reopened Monday with a new addition – President Donald Trump.
Well, an animatronic version of him.
The attraction closed in January so Trump’s figure could be added.
Disney had confirmed that Trump would have a speaking role in the show.
The new addition prompted a Change.org petition to circulate online calling for President Trump to not have a speaking role in the park feature. It got more than 15,000 signatures in support.
The attraction was last closed in 2009 to add then-President Obama, who has a speaking role.
Abraham Lincoln and George Washington also have speeches in the exhibit.
Obama recorded his speech for the “Hall of Presidents” in the White House.
