Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes are unbeaten at 9-0 and ranked sixth in the nation. Fans have clearly taken notice of the winning culture being built by head coach Jim Larranaga.
For the third consecutive season, Miami has sold out every home game at the Watsco Center.
From UM Sports Communications:
“We’re sold out again for every game this season for the third straight year,” said Coach Jim Larrañaga. “Thank you to the fans for your support of Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball.”For three straight years, fans have bought over 5,500 season tickets, more than doubling the total number of season tickets sold in Larrañaga’s first season in Coral Gables. When Larrañaga began his tenure in Miami, fans bought 2,251 season tickets for the 2011-12 campaign.Season Tickets per Year
2017-18: 5,986
2016-17: 5,965
2015-16: 5,500
2014-15: 3,427
2013-14: 3,674
2012-13: 2,372
2011-12: 2,251
Miami will play their ACC home opener on January 7th, 2018, when they host the Florida State Seminoles.
Comments
Alex DonnoBorn and raised in Palmetto Bay, Florida, Alex attended high school at Westminster Christian. A lifelong fan of "The U," he went on to earn his...More from Alex Donno