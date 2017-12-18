Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta left thousands of travelers stranded at south FLORIDA airports Sunday and many were still trying to get home Monday.

“How can the government allow an airline to leave you stranded,” said Mike Benter who was frustrated to learn his Delta flight was canceled when he arrived at Miami International Airport.

Delta, with its biggest hub operation in Atlanta, was hit hardest.

American Airlines, Southwest, United and JetBlue also canceled and diverted dozens of flights because of the Atlanta problem.

Miami International Airport officials said altogether 12 flights were canceled and 4 delayed on Monday.

“The flights they made for me start tomorrow. They go from Miami to JFK, from JFK to Charlotte, and then finally to Atlanta,” said Joe Palano who was frustrated with his re-routing on Delta.”They’re not helping me at all. I have no idea how to get my money back or what to do. I’m going to try another airline or rent a car or something.”

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, 7 flights were canceled and there were 18 delays Monday.

John steel said he had traveled from Key West to FLL only to find his flight canceled. He’s hoping to fly out Tuesday.

Jonathan and May Parker who spent their Honeymoon in South Florida and took a cruise to the Caribbean hoped to get back to their home In Birmingham on Monday.

“We will cross our fingers like the airlines do,” said Jonathan Parker.

The power was restored to Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport just before midnight. However, it could be days before travel is back to normal at this busy travel time of year.

If you have a flight out this week, be sure to call your airline before you leave for the airport.