FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Royal Caribbean cruise did not go well for a few hundred its passengers.

The Independence of the Seas returned to Port Everglades carrying more than 300 sick occupants.

The ship docked in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday with people complaining of gastrointestinal issues.

Crews spent the entire day cleaning up the ship and the new passengers who got on board said they are hoping for a healthier experience.

The cruise line released a statement saying, “the 332 cases represent fewer than six percent of the more than 5500 guests on board.”

