MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens Police were on the scene of a double shooting Saturday night.
One person was killed and another was seriously injured.
The shots were heard around 7:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Northwest 157th Terrace.
The male victim, 38-year-old Joshua Gonzalez died at the scene.
Jamilia Young, 24, was airlifted to the hospital with a non-life threatening wound.
The reason for the shooting, and the person behind it, is still unknown.