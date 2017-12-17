Filed Under:Double Shooting, Local TV, Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens Police were on the scene of a double shooting Saturday night.

One person was killed and another was seriously injured.

The shots were heard around 7:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Northwest 157th Terrace.

The male victim, 38-year-old Joshua Gonzalez died at the scene.

Jamilia Young, 24, was airlifted to the hospital with a non-life threatening wound.

The reason for the shooting, and the person behind it, is still unknown.

