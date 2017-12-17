By Jim DeFede
Dreamers, Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede, United Teachers of Dade

Karla Hernandez-Mats, president of the United Teachers of Dade was arrested last week on the steps of the US Capitol protesting on behalf of Dreamers.

Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede sits down with Hernandez-Mats to discuss the Dreamer bills before Congress as well as efforts in Tallahassee by the Legislature to undermine public employee unions.

Guest: Karla Hernandez-Mats

Comments
  1. Martha K Backer says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    When you post these, would love it you can put a link so I can watch, I’m out of the area, up in NE Florida.

    Reply | Report comment |

