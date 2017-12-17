Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Karla Hernandez-Mats, president of the United Teachers of Dade was arrested last week on the steps of the US Capitol protesting on behalf of Dreamers.
Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede sits down with Hernandez-Mats to discuss the Dreamer bills before Congress as well as efforts in Tallahassee by the Legislature to undermine public employee unions.
Guest: Karla Hernandez-Mats
Jim DeFede
