By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:CBS Miami, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede, Local TV, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is the Democrat running for Congress against Carlos Curbelo in one of the most closely watched Congressional races in the country.

Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede sits down with Mucarsel-Powell to discuss her positions, the sexual harassment wave spreading through Congress as well as look at the tax reform plan Curbelo helped write that will likely be passed next week.

Guest: Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

South Florida Holiday Homes
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch