Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is the Democrat running for Congress against Carlos Curbelo in one of the most closely watched Congressional races in the country.
Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede sits down with Mucarsel-Powell to discuss her positions, the sexual harassment wave spreading through Congress as well as look at the tax reform plan Curbelo helped write that will likely be passed next week.
Guest: Debbie Mucarsel-Powell
Comments
Jim DeFedeMore from Jim DeFede