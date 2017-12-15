Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 2-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital just before 7 p.m. Friday night after he was shot.

Officials did all they could to save the child, rushing him to Kendall Regional Hospital in a helicopter, but sadly the boy did not make it.

“Sadly I have to announce that the child has been pronounced deceased,” said Sgt. Carlos Rosario.

Police are not sure just what happened exactly as family and friends are heartbroken in a Miami-Dade apartment complex on 214th Street.

Resident Keesha Brown told CBS4’s Hank Tester that the little boy had a visible wound in his chest area. Police say his mother was with him when he was sot.

“The information I have is when units responded, the child’s mother was with the child at the time,” Rosario said.

Distraught family members congregated near the shooting scene.

Residents of the apartment complex told CBS4’s Hank Tester that the sounds of gunfire are an almost nightly occurrence and Friday was no different.

“My daughter was actually outside taking out the trash at the time of the incident,” said Brown. “I just dropped what I was doing and ran outside. I just heard one shot.”

Police placed one individual, likely a witness, in the back of a squad car.

Police are fed up as another young child is dead with gun violence to blame.

“Once again we find outselves mourning the death of a child,” Rosario said. “The Miami-Dade Police Department will use every resource available to get the person responsible.”

Police did not have an identification of the victim. They are asking for help from the public. Anyone who has information on this shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.