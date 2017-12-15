PLAYER: Antoine Wright, Jr.
POSITION: QB
SCHOOL: South Miami
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-6
WEIGHT: 217
SCOUTING: Here is one of those tremendous football prospects who can really play just about anywhere on the field. As someone who has really made some major strides over the past few years at the high school level, Wright has shown colleges that he is indeed someone who can do anything he wants on the field. While he has drawn raves as a quarterback, there are those who believe that he can carry his big frame around the field as a defensive end. All-Star coaches also have also raved about his play – and that is what will continue to get him plenty of well-deserved recognition.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4655406/antoine-wright-jr/about
Comments
Larry BlusteinLarry Blustein is a senior writer for SFHSSports. With over 40 years experience in the South Florida sports media, he has seen and written about it...More from Larry Blustein