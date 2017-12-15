PLAYER: Antoine Wright, Jr.

POSITION: QB

SCHOOL: South Miami

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-6

WEIGHT: 217

SCOUTING: Here is one of those tremendous football prospects who can really play just about anywhere on the field. As someone who has really made some major strides over the past few years at the high school level, Wright has shown colleges that he is indeed someone who can do anything he wants on the field. While he has drawn raves as a quarterback, there are those who believe that he can carry his big frame around the field as a defensive end. All-Star coaches also have also raved about his play – and that is what will continue to get him plenty of well-deserved recognition.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4655406/antoine-wright-jr/about