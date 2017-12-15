By Larry Blustein
Filed Under:Antoine Wright Jr., In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, SFHSSports, South Miami

larry block6 Post Season Huddle: Antoine “A.J.” Wright – South Miami

PLAYER: Antoine Wright, Jr.

POSITION: QB

SCHOOL: South Miami

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-6

WEIGHT: 217

SCOUTING: Here is one of those tremendous football prospects who can really play just about anywhere on the field. As someone who has really made some major strides over the past few years at the high school level, Wright has shown colleges that he is indeed someone who can do anything he wants on the field. While he has drawn raves as a quarterback, there are those who believe that he can carry his big frame around the field as a defensive end. All-Star coaches also have also raved about his play – and that is what will continue to get him plenty of well-deserved recognition.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4655406/antoine-wright-jr/about

south florida high school sports Post Season Huddle: Antoine “A.J.” Wright – South Miami

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch