There were no tickets for people who got stopped in Shawnee, Kansas but instead they left with brand new hundred dollar bills.
Shawnee police officers took to the streets on Wednesday night to hand out money to unsuspecting residents.
Officers stopped people in stores and even made a few traffic stops to hand deliver the cash.
Many people were shocked to be given a hundred dollars with no strings attached and even more surprised once they heard the backstory.
The money comes from an anonymous donor who gave $10,000 to the police department and asked officers to hand it out at random.
This is the third year the police department has received this anonymous donation.
It’s a 10 thousand dollar donation each year, making the total $30,000 to date.