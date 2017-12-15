Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – David Beckham’s investment group is growing. The newest additions add both wealth and a taste of Miami.
Jorge and Jose Mas, who recently competed with Derek Jeter’s group to purchase the Miami Marlins, have joined forces with Beckham in hopes to finally bring MLS Soccer to South Florida.
Major League Soccer announced their approval of additional investors on Thursday:
Jorge and José Mas, Miami-based leaders of telecommunications giant MasTec and philanthropists with deep, generational ties to the South Florida community, and Japanese entrepreneur and SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son, today were approved by Major League Soccer’s Board of Governors as additional owners of Miami’s prospective MLS expansion club. A further announcement on the team is expected to be made prior to the start of the 2018 MLS regular season.Jorge and José Mas and Masayoshi Son join an ownership group that includes soccer icon and former LA Galaxy player David Beckham, Sprint CEO and Brightstar founder Marcelo Claure, and Simon Fuller, the entertainment entrepreneur and manager.
Comments
Alex DonnoBorn and raised in Palmetto Bay, Florida, Alex attended high school at Westminster Christian. A lifelong fan of "The U," he went on to earn his...More from Alex Donno