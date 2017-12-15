Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMARAC (CBSMiami) — A would-be car burglar was stopped in his tracks by a Good Samaritan who happened to notice the guy was up to no good in a Walmart parking lot in Tamarac.

According to BSO, Miguel Leon was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot on December 5 when he spotted a man checking car handles and looking into car windows.

Leon tells CBS4 News he confronted the man and that is when the assailant pulled out a steak knife and said, “You wanna die today.”

Leon says he replied, “Not by you!”

The two got into a scuffle in the parking lot, which was captured, on surveillance video.

At one point, the suspect got into Leon’s running car, a KIA Sorento, and attempted to drive away.

Leon yelled, “You’re not taking my car.”

The two fought again and Leon managed to pull him out of the driver’s seat. The suspect then ran away.

Leon suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a slim black man with two tattoos on his face. One says “2017” under his left eye and there’s an unknown tattoo under and over his right eye. He is between 6′ – 6’2″, in his late teen or early 20’s, weighs about 160 pounds, with short hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt and white basketball shorts.

Leon says he knew he took a risk going after the man but said, “I’m fed up with people taking from people who work hard for a living. At some time I was scared but this is where my mother shops, my sister shops, my wife and daughter shop, and they should feel safe to shop.”

BSO is hoping someone will recognize the assailant.

“This man is dangerous. He did threaten the victim with a weapon. He’s very brazen. This happened at noon. We want to get him off the street, said BSO spokeswoman Gina Carter

If you recognize the suspect, please call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).