Filed Under:Elderly Woman Arrested, Florida, Lake County

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter 

EUSTIS (CBSMiami) — A 93-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly refused to pay rent for three months to the independent living facility she was in.

Police arrested Juanita Fitzgerald for trespassing, took her to Lake County Jail, handcuffed her at the facility and put her in an orange jumpsuit.  She was released Thursday on her own recognizance, according to WKMG.

fsdsdf 93 Year Old Woman Arrested For Not Paying Rent

Police arrested Juanita Fitzgerald for trespassing, took her to Lake County Jail, handcuffed her at the facility and put her in an orange jumpsuit.   (Source: Twitter/ @AIwasinski for WKMG)

The home where Fitzgerald was living, Franklin House, is owned by the National Church Services.

Karen Twinem who is with the church service said Fitzgerald told the staff she was holding back rent because she was going to die soon and that there was mold in her apartment.

The facility tested the apartment and no mold was found.

Twinemen said she tried contacting Fitzgerald’s family to try to get her help and reached out to several agencies but Fitzgerald refused them all.

When authorities tried to arrest her she reportedly refused to get her belongings, intentionally slid out of her chair and onto the floor then resisted when officers tried to pick her up.

Officers did escort her out safely without handcuffs but a WKMG reporter interviewed her at the jail said she observed bruises on her arms and handcuffs around her wrists.

dfsdsf 93 Year Old Woman Arrested For Not Paying Rent

Officers did escort her out safely without handcuffs but a WKMG reporter interviewed her at the jail said she observed bruises on her arms and handcuffs around her wrists. (Source: Twitter/ @AIwasinski for WKMG)

Fitzgerald denied the allegations that she didn’t pay rent because she thought she was going to die soon.

“I don’t have anybody. My family is in Tennessee and I told them not to tell my son anything that’s going on,” she told WKMG.

She claims she tried to pay rent in October but was refused.  She also said she refused help from the Franklin House to find her another home and she refused help from her own family.

“I don’t have anybody. My family is in Tennessee and I told them not to tell my son anything that’s going on,” said Fitzgerald.

It’s not over for Fitzgerald. She has appear in court on Dec. 27th. In the meantime, she is staying with a friend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch