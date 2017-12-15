Filed Under:Deputy Collapse, Fort Lauderdale, Local TV

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A deputy collapsed in front of a Broward County jail Friday afternoon.

The deputy was at Broward’s main jail at 555 SE 1st Ave.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was escorting someone to their car since they had walked in with their knife.

While the deputy was watching the person put their knife back in the car, he went into cardiac arrest.

Crews rushed the deputy to a nearby hospital.

It is unclear what caused the deputy to go into cardiac arrest. At last check, his condition was not known.

