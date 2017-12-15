Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LAKE CITY (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida youth soccer coach that was arrested in New York is back in his home state.
27-year-old Rian Rodriguez was arrested after allegedly running away with a teenage girl that he coached.
Online jail records show that Rodriguez was booked Thursday into the Columbia County Detention Facility on charges of sexual assault and interference with child custody.
Rodriguez and the 17-year-old were found in Syracuse, New York, on Dec. 1 after a multistate search. Rodriguez was arrested and held until Florida authorities could collect him. The girl’s parents flew to New York earlier this month to retrieve her. Officials say she had sneaked out of her home in Fort White, Florida, on Nov. 25.
Officials at Fort White High School have suspended Rodriguez from his coaching position.
Rodriguez remained in custody Friday on $125,000 bail. A telephone message left with Rodriguez’s attorney wasn’t immediately returned.
