Filed Under:Local TV, Pinecrest, Powerline Accident

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PINECREST (CBSMiami) – A South Florida tree trimmer was killed Thursday in a bizarre and tragic accident.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, workers from a tree trimming service were cutting some trees behind some homes in the 6200 block of SW 98th Street in Pinecrest when a tree limb fell onto a powerline.

The powerline then hit a truck which caught on fire and became energized.

The workers jumped off the tree trimmer and one accidentally came into contact with the energized vehicle and was killed on the scene.

Florida Power Light is cutting off power in the area for safety reasons.

No word on when power will be restored.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch