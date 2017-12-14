Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PINECREST (CBSMiami) – A South Florida tree trimmer was killed Thursday in a bizarre and tragic accident.
According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, workers from a tree trimming service were cutting some trees behind some homes in the 6200 block of SW 98th Street in Pinecrest when a tree limb fell onto a powerline.
The powerline then hit a truck which caught on fire and became energized.
The workers jumped off the tree trimmer and one accidentally came into contact with the energized vehicle and was killed on the scene.
Florida Power Light is cutting off power in the area for safety reasons.
No word on when power will be restored.