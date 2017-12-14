Enter To Win Trip To Universal Orlando ResortRegister to win a trip to Universal Orlando Resort to enjoy all of the holiday festivities.

Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout PoolPut your football expertise to the test for your chance at $5,000.

Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up NowPick a winner for every game each week for your chance at $5000.

Get The CBSMiami Weather AppGet the new CBSMiami Weather app and stay up to date on severe weather in South Florida.

Alternate Means Of Entry For CBS Miami Texting ContestsNo mobile phone or texting plan? No problem! You can enter online for any contest on CBS Miami by entering here as an alternate means of entry.

WQAM (AM) Contest and Promotion RulesUnless otherwise specified by Radio Station WQAM (AM) (the “Station”), these rules cover routine contests and promotions conducted by the Station. These rules may be amended by separate specific rules for major contests or promotions conducted by the Station or its sponsors.