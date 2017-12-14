Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida Senator Marco Rubio is a ‘no’ on the GOP’s tax plan, at least for now.

“Unless they figure out a way to increase the refundable part higher than $1,100, the way they figured out a way to give corporations an extra year of cuts, the way they figured out a way to lower the top rate for a family making a million dollars, unless they can figure out a way to add to the 11 hundred figure, I wont support the bill,” said Rubio Thursday afternoon.

The Washington Post first reported that Rubio intends to vote no on the $1.5 trillion tax plan unless it includes a bigger expansion of the child tax credit.

“That’s correct – Senator Rubio has consistently communicated to the Senate tax negotiators that his vote on final passage would depend on whether the refundability of the Child Tax Credit was increased in a meaningful way,” said a spokesperson for Rubio.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders addressed the issue during the daily press briefing, saying, “We’re really proud of the work we have done already up until this point with Sen. Rubio. We are already doubling the child tax credit, taking it to $2,000 per child, and we’re going to continue working with the senator.”

Senators Rubio and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) had proposed a change that would expand the tax credit as part of the tax bill that passed in the Senate.

That plan was opposed by Republican leadership and voted down.

Rubio has since been negotiating a change to the child tax credit that would help millions of low-income families.

If Rubio votes against the tax plan, Republicans will only be able to afford one more vote for it to pass through the Senate.

As it stands, Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) already opposes the plan due to its effects on the federal deficit. That’s two people who oppose it.

Right now, Republicans control 52 seats in the Senate and they need 50 to pass the bill.

As has happened in the past, Vice President Mike Pence’s vote would be able to break a tie.