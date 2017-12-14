Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – A 15-year-old is recovering after being shot in the arm and rear end while walking in Opa-Locka.

“Another unacceptable attack on our community’s youth. This girl and those she was with could have been killed. If you know something, please speak up,” tweeted Miami-Dade County Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Thursday morning.

The shooting happened last night around 8:30p.m.

Police say she was walking home with a group of children ages ranging from 8 to 15. They were on Port Said Road near NW135th Street.

At some point, they heard gunfire and took off running.

A woman who was watching TV with her children heard the shots.

“It was really loud and it looks like it started outside my window and it started moving down the street and whoever it was they must’ve been chasing each other,” said the woman.

Officers are still investigating the incident.

“It’s time to put the weapons down,” said Chief James Dobson with Opa Locka Police.

They say the suspect took off.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crimestoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.