WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) — Reality star turned White House aide, Omarosa Manigualt-Newman is disputing reports that she was forced out of her White House job and escorted from the building after being fired by Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Omarosa says the stories surrounding her departure are “100 percent false.”

“I was not escorted out, I did not cause a disruption,” she said.

Three sources tell CBS News that John Kelly informed her she was being forced out of her communications job but could stay on until January 20th in order to say she resigned. The one-time contestant of “The Apprentice” denied she was fired on “Good Morning America.”

“John Kelley and I had a very straightforward conversation about concerns I had and issues I raised and as a result I resigned, and it will be taking place January the 20th when I leave this very interesting administration.”

Sources tell CBS News Omarosa tried to renegotiate with Kelly, and when that wasn’t successful, she tried going to the White House residence where she tripped alarms and was escorted from the building.

She called reports of her entering the president’s residence “absurd.”

“It’s ridiculous to assert that anyone would be able to violate the security parameters that are outlined in the most secure building in the world,” she said.

Omarosa’s official title was Director of Communications for the White House Office of Public Liasion and she was one of President Trump’s top aides. She says some people had a problem with her fourteen-year relationship with Mr. Trump.

She did hint at conflict with John Kelly in her ABC interview, calling his style “militaristic” and saying she “stands out” because she is the only African-American women at the table. She also suggested that some in the White House were jealous of her access to Trump.

“Certainly, I had more access than most and people had problems with that,” she said. “People had problems with my 14-year relationship with this President. But I have always been loyal to him.”

Wednesday night, President Trump tweeted, “Thank you Omarosa for your service! I wish you continued success.”

Omarosa says when it is time, she will have quite a story to tell.

“I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that have affected my community and my people and when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that the world will want to hear,” she said.

The Secret Service, meantime, also denied reports that they physically escorted her out of the White House.

“Reporting regarding Secret Service personnel physically removing Omarosa Manigault Newman from the @WhiteHouse complex is incorrect,” the Secret Service Twitter account tweeted. “The Secret Service was not involved in the termination process of Ms Manigault Newman or the escort off of the complex. Our only involvement in this matter was to deactivate the individual’s pass which grants access to the complex.”

Omarosa claimed Thursday morning that she still had access to parts of the White House and that deactivating her pass only applied to a small portion of the complex.