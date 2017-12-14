Miami Dolphins safety Michael Thomas is much more than just a football player. The Stanford alum won the 2016 Presidential Volunteer Service Award, got his MBA from the University of Miami and went to Haiti earlier in the year with Food for the Hungry. On the field, Thomas had six tackles in Miami’s 27-20 win this past week over the Patriots and has been playing this season with a torn PCL. Thomas visited the CBS Local Studios earlier this year and explained which athletes would make great politicians and why his old Stanford buddy Andrew Luck is at the top of the list of quarterbacks he’d love to intercept in a game.