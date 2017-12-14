Filed Under:Local TV, Miami, Red Light Cameras

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami’s red light camera program is getting the boot. Thursday, city commissioners agreed to end the program early next year, according to CBS4 News partner the Miami Herald.

Miami commissioners, voted unanimously to cancel their 2010 contract with American Traffic Solutions which maintains and operates dozens of red light cameras around the city. The vote gives the company 60 days to wind down its operations in the city.

During his campaign, Mayor Francis Suarez promised to eliminate the cameras and now he can say he delivered on his campaign promise.

Mayor Suarez tweeted about the vote.

For drivers in the city, the cancellation of the contract means that their license tags will no longer be photographed and reported by cameras perched above intersections around the city, although cameras will still exist elsewhere in Miami-Dade County.

Citations running $158 a pop will vanish along with the cameras, but anyone hit with one before the program ends should still expect to deal with it.

