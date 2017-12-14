Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PALMETTO BAY (CBSMiami) – CBS4 has rescheduled our third annual “Jonathan’s Day,” an event to support children with autism and their families.

The new date is now Saturday, January 20th.

Jonathan’s Day is part of Palmetto Bay’s Fun in Palmetto Bay event from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Coral Reef Park, located at 7895 SW 152nd Street in Palmetto Bay.

CBS4 is a proud sponsor of Jonathan’s Day and CBS4 Sports Anchor Mike Cugno will serve as emcee of the event for the second year in a row.

The Village’s Fun In Palmetto Bay event centers around fostering inclusion in the community by implementing and promoting positive programs that benefit children of all ages and all abilities.

In its second consecutive year in Palmetto Bay, this day of inclusion and acceptance is named after Jonathan Mizrachi, a charming 13-year-old South Florida boy with autism, who is the son of CBS4 Digital Sales Manager, Jason Mizrachi. Jonathan’s fearless attitude toward life defines him much more so than his condition, and his exceptional outlook is something to be celebrated.

The event serves to connect parents, friends and families to resources and information that enrich the lives of children with unique abilities in a fun and celebratory outdoor environment.

There will be fun games, food and even a 2K Fun Run/ Walk! Interested participants may pre-register online for a discounted registration fee of $15. If you registered for the original date, the registration will carry over. Same day onsite registration is also available for $20.

Click here to pre-register online.

The event is being held in conjunction with the University of Miami/Nova Southeastern University Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (UM-NSU CARD). CARD is a non-profit organization providing direct services to thousands of South Florida families affected by autism.

All are welcome to Jonathan’s Day on January 20 from 8:00 a.m. to noon.