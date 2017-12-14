(Courtesy: Miami-Dade Parks)

The Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department is the first recipient of the Green Leadership City Award, given by the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), a Washington D.C.-based national nonprofit organization.

“The Green Leadership City Award aims to highlight public agencies that demonstrate a commitment to environmentally-friendly and sustainable practices. Miami-Dade Parks is a model agency for others to follow,” said Tucker Perkins, president and CEO of PERC.

For nearly 10 years, Miami-Dade Parks has maintained the community’s greenspaces with propane mowers, which reduce emissions and greenhouse gases that can be harmful for the public. As part of the award designation, PERC donated $5,000 to the Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade.

“Using propane mowers has allowed our department to set a new standard of environmental stewardship for our community,” Parks Director Maria I. Nardi said. “The financial benefits we’ve enjoyed because of lower fuel costs and an increase in crew productivity while operating with propane is just icing on the cake.”

Miami-Dade Parks began using propane mowers in 2008 and now runs 95 percent of its fleet on the alternative fuel. The mowers are used on the County’s parks and sports fields, as well as for the more than 100 residential communities, and other County departments and agencies where the department provides landscape maintenance services. Since switching to propane mowers, the department has seen lower fuel costs, less unexpected maintenance and downtime, and increased productivity.

Miami-Dade Parks is the third largest county park system in the United States, consisting of 270 parks and 13,573 acres of land. It is one of the most unique park and recreation systems in the world. The non-profit Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade supports Miami-Dade Parks’ efforts to further develop Miami-Dade County’s world-class parks system for residents and visitors.

The Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade understands the important role park systems play in a community, and is committed to ensuring Miami-Dade’s park facilities, programming, and connections provide a world-class experience for residents and visitors. The Parks Foundation was founded in 2004 to fill the gap between the needs of the parks and recreation system and what was covered by the county’s general fund.

Propane Education & Research Council: The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit established, operated, and funded by the propane industry. PERC leads safety and training efforts and drives technology development to expand the adoption of propane as a clean, domestic, and affordable energy source. PERC programs benefit a variety of markets including transportation, agriculture, landscaping, residential, and commercial. For more information about propane-powered technologies, equipment incentives, and PERC, visit propanecouncil.org.

