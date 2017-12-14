Filed Under:Geminid, Geminids Meteor Shower, Local TV, Meteor Shower

CHINA (CBSMiami) — A stunning and celestial light show put on by the Geminid meteors illuminated the crystal-clear night sky over the Changbai Mountains in northeast China on Wednesday.

The Geminid meteor shower is considered one of the best meteor showers of the year.

The Changbai Mountains is known as one of the best observation areas, located far away from away from any city light pollution.

gettyimages 892295944 Geminids Meteor Shower Dazzles Skywatchers Across The Globe

Geminid meteor shower seen from Pawna lake near Lonavala on December 14, 2017 in Mumbai, India. Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

In video captured from this location, the meteors could clearly be seen falling from the sky, reaching an average number of 60 per hour. The dazzling show lasted until the break of dawn on Thursday.

The meteors originate from Asteroid 3200 Phaethon. The debris shed by the asteroid crashes into the Earth’s upper atmosphere at around 80,000 miles and vaporize as colorful Geminid meteors and cause the streak of light we call meteors.

