MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Flu-related deaths are increasing worldwide.
That’s according to the latest estimate from the CDC and its global health partners.
Anywhere from 291,000 to 646,000 people will die from flu-related respiratory illnesses each year.
The previous estimate was 250,000 to 500,000.
Researchers say poorest nations and older adults are hit the hardest.
According to the CDC, here are some ways to avoid getting the flu:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing.
- Clean your hands.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth to prevent the spread of germs.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school.