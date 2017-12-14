(Courtesy: University of Miami Health System)

Dr. Guillermo Amescua is an ophthalmologist at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, part of UHealth – University of Miami Health System.

WHAT IS PHOTODYNAMIC THERAPY?

Photodynamic therapy is the use of chemicals and light to cure infection and strengthen the main structure of the eye, called the cornea. Fungal infections can be caused by humid climates, dirty contact lenses, and trauma to the eye. There are higher rates of fungal infection in places like South Florida with tropical climates.

When Dr. Guillermo Amescua was a medical fellow at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute almost a decade ago, he noticed that fungal eye infections were problematic for a large number of his patients. As the eye infections worsened, it increased the chances of a tear in the cornea, which requires transplant surgery. However, outcomes from the transplant surgeries were not always successful because the eye was inflamed due to infection, causing the immune system to reject the transplant.

Frustrated by this conundrum, Dr. Amescua turned to a team of biomedical engineers at Bascom Palmer’s Ophthalmic Biophysics Center. Photodynamic therapy had already been in use in other areas of ophthalmology, but the standard combination of riboflavin and UV light used to strengthen the cornea was not effective at killing tough strains of bacteria and fungi.

After five years of cross-disciplinary work in the lab, the engineering team determined that the chemical stain rose bengal in combination with green fluorescent light could effectively eliminate the fungal infection. Dr. Amescua has used this new approach to photodynamic therapy to treat a small group of Bascom Palmer patients with fungal infections. On average, the infections were cleared after two treatment sessions lasting less than an hour each. “It’s exciting to take something from the lab, apply it to clinical practice, and to see patients getting better,” says Dr. Amescua.

WHO IS A CANDIDATE FOR PHOTODYNAMIC THERAPY?

Patients with fungal eye infections that are not responding to standard treatment and/or whose last resort for treatment is corneal transplant surgery can explore the option of photodynamic therapy by contacting Dr. Amescua at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute.

