MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Star Wars fans are lining up outside of movie theaters across the country and here in South Florida for the latest installment of the sci-fi franchise, “The Last Jedi.”

Kelly Marie Tran is a newcomer to the series this time around. She plays Rose Tico.

Tran said she went through a range of emotions when she found out she got the part.

“I feel like I’ve imagined this moment since I was a child. You want this so much. you imagine that you will be ecstatic, that there’s balloons and confetti and music and it’s just big party but when I heard from The director Rian, that he wanted to offer me the role I was just horrified. It was scary when I first found out, but when I got to the set it felt like home. Everyone was so welcoming and gracious,” said Tran.

This film promises the return of old characters and even some new ones, not to mention rumored storm trooper cameo performances from Prince William and Prince Harry.

The trailer has been dissected and the red carpet has been rolled up.

Now as the clock ticks, fans in South Florida, and much of the world, are finally able to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi for themselves.

Aventura Mall is throwing a Star Wars fan experience.

As with “The Force Awakens,” this film includes many of the original cast members.

Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher return to portray Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, respectively.

It is Fisher’s final film following her death almost a year ago.

In the 40 years since the original “Star Wars” film premiered, the franchise has continued to be a pop culture powerhouse so the force is expected to be strong at the box office.

“We all were so emotional, every character has a great arc in this movie,” Tran said. People have amazing action sequences, there’s a lot of great humor. There is always something to look at. Its visually stunning and I think people are going to love it.”