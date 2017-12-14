Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – A couple of rare Sumatran tiger cubs, the first ever born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom are “slowly being introduced” to their new habitat at the theme park this week.
If you are lucky, maybe you will get a glimpse of Anala and Jeda. They are nearly four-months-old and are slowly being introduced into their habitat on Maharajah Jungle Trek. The sister and brother pair will be visible periodically as they acclimate to their new area.
The name of the male cub, Jeda, means “pause” in Malay, while the female cub’s name, Anala, means “fiery” or “sizzling” in Hindi.
The cubs were bred through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan conservation program, which aims to promote responsible breeding for endangered or threatened species.
Sumatran tigers are critically endangered, with fewer than 500 left in the wild.