Filed Under:Animal Kingdom, disney, Good News, Local TV, Orlando, Tiger Cubs

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – A couple of rare Sumatran tiger cubs, the first ever born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom are “slowly being introduced” to their new habitat at the theme park this week.

1212zt 0395dr app First Tiger Cubs Born At Disneys Animal Kingdom Make Debut

Anala and Jeda, the first Sumatran tiger cubs to be born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. (Courtesy: David Roark, photographer)

If you are lucky, maybe you will get a glimpse of Anala and Jeda. They are nearly four-months-old and are slowly being introduced into their habitat on Maharajah Jungle Trek. The sister and brother pair will be visible periodically as they acclimate to their new area.

The name of the male cub, Jeda, means “pause” in Malay, while the female cub’s name, Anala, means “fiery” or “sizzling” in Hindi.

cubs 2 First Tiger Cubs Born At Disneys Animal Kingdom Make Debut

(Courtesy: David Roark, photographer)

The cubs were bred through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan conservation program, which aims to promote responsible breeding for endangered or threatened species.

Sumatran tigers are critically endangered, with fewer than 500 left in the wild.

 

 

cubs 1 First Tiger Cubs Born At Disneys Animal Kingdom Make Debut

(Courtesy: David Roark, photographer)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch