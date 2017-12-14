Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — CBS4 is again teaming-up with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to help families in need this holiday season.

A single mother of seven wants to give her kids a special Christmas, despite the hardships they’re dealing with after a car-wreck.

“It would be a blessing if I could get on my own and get my bills straightened out, and let my kids have a beautiful Christmas,” said Tiffani Vickers.

Vickers says a drunk-driver left her in pain, without a car, and facing unexpected expenses.

The crash happened in September and the family is still struggling to recover.

“It cost me to not be able to get to work, take my kids to the doctor, take them to school. It’s been a burden trying to keep up with the bills and keep a roof over their heads,” said Vickers.

The single mother of seven is suffering from back and head pain and explained her kids already missed-out on Thanksgiving.

The family skipped the November feast since they were grieving the death of Vicker’s dad just days before.

With everything going on, the kids have been stepping up to help.

“They’ve been helping me get in and out of bed, cooking, washing,” said Vickers.

Other relatives are also doing their part.

“When she needs a ride, I try to help her out,” said her cousin Dunisia.

A car is a priority for the family since hers was a total loss in the crash.

Vickers would also like her kids to have a computer, and winter jackets saying they’ve been getting sick, walking to school in the recent cold days.

“She’s a good mother of seven. They stick together. They have a nice Christmas tree so she wants her kids to have a nice Christmas,” said Dunisia.

Vickers puts her faith at the center of Christmas. To celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, she says she will celebrate her own life with her children after it flashed before her eyes on that September day, impacting the whole family.

“We just try to go day for day, put God first, and continue to move forward,” said Vickers.

So far this year, Neighbors 4 Neighbors has helped more than 400 families.

