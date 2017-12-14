When Dameon Jones and his Chaminade-Madonna football team left Camping World Stadium in Orlando last year – after losing to Jacksonville Trinity Trinity Christian, he knew his team needed to improve.

After the 3A title game this past Saturday morning, the second year head coach watched his words become a reality.

Behind the running of Auburn commit Shaun Shivers (223 yards, 2 TDs) and key catches from Kentucky bound standout Akeem Hayes (4 catches, 89 yards), the Lions (11-2) beat Oxbridge 31-28.

With senior Daniel Longman booting the game winning field goal with time running down, the Lions brought home the fourth South Florida football title of the weekend.

Defensively, junior Keontra Smith (13 tackles), Jake Hoffman (9 tackles) and Ahmaud Jordan (9 tackles), and senior C.J. Williams also added to the win with huge plays.

“Our objective from the start of the season was to work hard and believe that things would work out,” Jones explained. “I cannot say enough about what this team accomplished this year.”

LIONS HAVE THE TALENT TO BE BACK – AGAIN!

Just as one season comes to an end for the Lions, there is a focus on 2018, and like the past two years, the expectation is high.

The Lions are loaded with Class of 2019 juniors. In the state title game, they started six on defense and four on the offensive side of the ball.

Coach Jones and his staff have been grooming many of the younger prospects – with several playing a huge role all season.

“We not only featured some very impressive seniors – with this Class of 2018 that has been instrumental in the success of this program – but this young group is special as well.”

2019

There are so many quality athletes in this class, you can see why there is so much optimism for the future.

Among those who are going to be catalysts include standouts such as current Tennessee commit Te’cory Couch (CB), Jake Hoffman (LB), Ahmaud Jordan (S), Marlin Mayo (WR), Daelen Menard (QB), Jimmy Nixon (OL), Patrick Ottey (SS/CB), Kentucky commit Keontra Smith (SS), James Williams (DB) and Cameron Williams (DE).

The Lions also have other talent that will make a difference as well:

Domini Bruzzi, LB

Chris Buonadona, CB

Vincent Buonadona, CB

Timothy Butler, OG

Dickens Debrosse, DE/LB

Norman Fede, Athlete

Ernest Felder, OLB/SS

Andrew Iulienelli, DE/FB

Will Turner, C

Lynden Washington, OL

2020

The sophomore class has also shown that prospects such as Elijah Canion (WR) and highly recruited cornerback Benjamin Onwuzo, who has been picking up plenty of college interest.

Other football players expected to make a huge impact in the class include:

Donovan Desir, WR

Keane Lewis, S/CB

Deidrick Stanley II, WR



2021

Jaylin Collins, Athlete

Thad Franklin, QB

David Richardson, LS

