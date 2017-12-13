Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – It looked like a multi car crash until Miami Gardens Police discovered one of the drivers involved had been shot.

43-year-old Alicia Roundtree was shot and killed while driving her car on Saturday night.

She continued to drive until she crashed into other cars at Northwest 183rd Street and 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens

Police say they do not know if Roundtree, a mother of three was targeted, randomly shot or hit by a stray bullet.

On Wednesday the woman’s family appealed to the community for information on why and how this happened.

“All of my accomplishments were her accomplishments,” said Isaiah Raphel, Rountdree’s son. “All of my brothers and sister. Everything we accomplished in life was a reflection of her. I really want the person [who shot her] to know, and anyone who knows anything, please, please help me, help my family. Give us the closure we need.”

“Alicia was a hard working woman,” said Miami Gardens Police Chief Thelma Noel-Pratt. “She worked two jobs. Beautiful kids. You have one son who will graduate from college tomorrow. A lot of kids wish they could go to college.”

Miami Gardens Police say they have no new information on the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.