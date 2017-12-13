Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teenage girl is in the hospital after a shooting in Opa-locka.
The shooting took place on Port Said Road at approximately 9:00 p.m.
According to police, a 15-year-old girl was walking down the street with other juveniles, including an 8-year-old.
The group heard shots and began running.
The young girl was shot in the arm and in the buttocks, according to police.
She was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.
Police are still searching for a suspect.