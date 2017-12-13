Filed Under:Local TV, Opa-Locka, Ryder Trauma Center, Teen Shot

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teenage girl is in the hospital after a shooting in Opa-locka.

The shooting took place on Port Said Road at approximately 9:00 p.m.

According to police, a 15-year-old girl was walking down the street with other juveniles, including an 8-year-old.

The group heard shots and began running.

The young girl was shot in the arm and in the buttocks, according to police.

She was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch