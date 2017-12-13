Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Santa is spreading holiday cheer a little early to some of the littliest patients at the Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Wednesday, Ol’ Saint Nick paid a visit to the pediatric cancer patients.
CBS4 Photojournalist Rafael Murciano was there as the visit took place in the so-called Infusionarium, a room that allows pediatric cancer patients to receive treatment while also experiencing activities virtually, for example, park rides or trips to outer space.
On this visit, Santa interacted with the kids, bringing hope and joy to the patients and their families.